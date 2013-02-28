Beautologie Now Offers Venus Freeze Non-Invasive Beautifying Technology

Bakersfield, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2013 --Beautologie (http://www.beautologie.com), a leading cosmetic surgery and laser center with practices in Bakersfield, Malibu and Fresno, now offers Venus Freeze®, a simple and non-invasive treatment that can effectively tighten the skin and reduce cellulite and wrinkles.



The technology uses multi-polar radio frequency (RF) and magnetic pulses to stimulate collagen and elastin fiber development in the skin, thereby making the skin smoother and more elastic. After a surface gel is used to ensure even motion of the applicator, the technician chooses the correct-sized device and applies it in smooth, regular motions across the skin.



“Many women today are looking for an effective cosmetic solution, but may be uneasy about cosmetic surgery,” says Beautologie founder Dr. Darshan Shah, a renowned professional who has been voted best plastic surgeon in Bakersfield for 9 years running. “Or they may be concerned about how much plastic surgery may cost. With Venus Freeze®, we can offer them a safe and effective alternative.”



“The treatment was not only easy, it felt like a warm massage,” says Stella C., a Beautologie client. Another client, Maria D., agrees, adding “It felt like a massage with amazing results. It has the subtle tightening and natural look that I was expecting without surgery.”



“It's also short,” adds Dr. Shah. “Treatments can even be done over lunch time. Our goal is to provide a safe, pleasant and pain-free experience in our treatments, and our professional team is committed to delivering personalized care and attention to all of our clients' needs.”



More information about the Venus Freeze® treatment can be found at http://www.beautologie.com/non-surgical/venus-freeze-procedure. Dr. Darshan Shah, MD, FACS, is one of the industry’s most widely respected plastic and reconstructive surgeons. With offices in Bakersfield, Fresno and Malibu, California, he specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. His credentials include Board Certification by the American College of Surgeons (FACS) and specialized training in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the prestigious Mayo Clinic. Dr. Shah has been voted Best Plastic Surgeon in Bakersfield for the last 9 years in a row and has been featured on television shows including “Dr. Phil Show,” “Cutting Edge MDs 3,” “Extreme Makeover,” and “The Wellness Hour,” as well as in numerous magazine and newspaper articles.



To speak to Dr. Shah or a member of his team, call (661) 865-5009 or visit http://www.beautologie.com or http://www.drshah.com.