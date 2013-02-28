Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2013 --John C. Calabrese, an attorney with Plevin & Gallucci Company, L.P.A., one of the top plaintiffs law firms in Ohio, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Ohio Association for Justice (OAJ) and will chair OAJ’s Ab Initio Section, the organization’s young attorneys group.



The Ohio Association for Justice is Ohio’s leading organization for plaintiffs’ attorneys. Headquartered in Columbus, OAJ is the only statewide association of attorneys whose mission is to preserve the Constitutional rights of Ohio individuals and protect their access to the civil justice system.



Plevin & Gallucci is a prominent Cleveland law firm that represents injured Ohioans in workers’ compensation, workplace injury, medical malpractice, nursing home negligence, personal injury and product and pharmaceutical liability cases.



Calabrese focuses his practice on workers’ compensation appeals, personal injury claims and medical malpractice litigation. He earned a Bachelor’s degree at Florida Gulf Coast University and a J.D. at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. He was the recipient of the 2012 Cleveland-Marshall Alumni Association Scholarship for outstanding civic engagement and was selected by the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association as the Cleveland-Marshall Student Representative and Liaison for the Young Lawyers Section. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Alumni Associations of both the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law and Florida Gulf Coast University.



“We are very proud of John’s appointment to the OAJ Board and his leadership of the OAJ Ab Initio section,” said Frank L. Gallucci III, managing partner. “His involvement with OAJ and his work on behalf of our clients demonstrates our firm’s commitment to seeking justice for injured individuals in Ohio.”



About Plevin & Gallucci

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Plevin & Gallucci is a highly experienced team of legal experts dedicated to the legal rights of individuals. The firm’s personal injury lawyers work tirelessly to obtain the largest settlements for their clients and are committed to upholding justice for victims of negligence. Plevin & Gallucci attorneys have more than 100 collective years of legal experience and several are recognized in Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars® in Ohio. The firm’s practice areas include consumer rights, workers’ compensation, personal injury, medical malpractice, nursing home malpractice, wrongful death and accidents and falls. To learn more, visit the firm’s website at http://www.plevinandgallucci.com.