CCL Container Helps 808 Beverages Establish New Spirits Category

Hermitage, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2009 -- The category is “luxury fused spirits,” according to Jason Kane, president and CEO of 808 Beverages, and his 808 fusion creation is the one-of-a-kind blend of vodka, Cognac, fruit juice, caffeine and Guarana that is adding a new dimension to the alcoholic beverage industry.



“Our customers are looking for distinctive refreshment and quality, along with some fun,” said Kane. “So far, we’ve been drawing consumers away from all the traditionally categories, but especially from the likes of fortified wines, wine coolers and malt liquors. We have four flavors: Berry Slam, Apple Amp, Mango Beat, and Fruit Blast, and they all have a following.”



According to Kane, his company worked closely with CCL Container to establish true differentiation for the 808 product line. “In the alcoholic beverage industry there is a sea of sameness to the brands and products. We were looking to create excitement, as well as the look and feel of quality.”



When 808 Beverage decided to bottle in aluminum, they consulted with CCL. “We sought out a packaging partner that could truly differentiate our 808 Beverage line,” said Kane. “It didn’t take long for us to make CCL our working partner.”



CCL Container received industry-wide recognition when it designed and produced the world’s first aluminum beer bottle. Since that crowd-pleasing debut, CCL Container has been a driving force in the production of impact extruded aluminum bottles and has been on the forefront of new product introductions in every beverage category.



According to Charlie Hermann, vice president of sales and marketing for CCL, the management of 808 Beverage wanted to incorporate every variable available in terms of packaging originality in order to distinguish their brand. “Given our ability to offer virtually unlimited graphic possibilities, and custom shaping, we were the right choice for them.” said Hermann. “Our Full Body Shaping technology allowed for top-to-bottom product differentiation. And all of our bottles are available in a choice of industry standard re-sealable closure systems.”



In addition to the shelf appeal of their product, there were other factors that sealed the deal for aluminum at 808 Beverage. “We like the fact that aluminum is 100% recyclable, and saves more energy during recycling than any other packaging material.,” said 808’s Jason Kane. “We understand that over two-thirds of all the aluminum ever produced is still in use today.”



The management of 808 Beverage also favored the lightweight durability of aluminum, allowing consumers to take their product anywhere without risk of breakage or spillage. Also noted was the ability of aluminum to chill its contents faster, and hold lower temperatures longer than other bottling options.



“Above all, we very much appreciated CCL’s willingness to work right along side our people in order to come up with our current packaging solution,” said Kane. “Packaging is, and always will be, one of our highest priorities when it comes to creating brand distinction for our line.”



CCL Container is North America’s leading manufacturer of recyclable aluminum beverage bottles. All of CCL’s bottles are available in a choice of industry standard re-sealable closure systems and offer the added option of food-grade internal and external linings to protect product taste and purity. The company’s manufacturing facilities are located in Hermitage, PA, Penetang, ONT and Mexico City, Mexico, and all of its facilities are ISO 9002 Registered.



For more information about CCL Container’s aluminum beverage bottles, please visit: http://www.bottlecan.com. For additional information on CCL Container, please visit: www.cclcontainer.com.



For a downloadable version of this release and photos, please visit http://www.cclcontainermedia.com/.



