Access to VBA Code Will Last Forever

St.Petersburg, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2009 -- Passcovery Ltd. announces the release of a new edition of a VBA password recovery solution for Microsoft Office documents - Atomic VBA Password Recovery. The main advantages of Atomic VBA Password Recovery: instant and guaranteed results. No matter what edition of Microsoft Office your VBA project was created with, the VBA password will be restored instantly at the launch of the program.



Microsoft Office is the de facto standard package of applications creating text-based documents, spreadsheets and simple databases. The possibilities of the package are extended by VBA macros created with the integrated programming language Visual Basic for Applications - VBA. Using VBA macros in Microsoft Word, Excel or Access requires the highest mastery of the subject and programming specialists are often involved. It is only natural that VBA codes are password protected. Despite the good reason - to protect the code from accidental or deliberate damage, still there is a downside: a VBA password may get lost or forgotten which would leave you with no access to your VBA code.



Passcovery Ltd. announces the release of a new edition of their VBA password recovery solution for Microsoft Office documents - Atomic VBA Password Recovery. The new edition features a number of modifications allowing us to have no doubts that you will have access to your VBA code forever.



Find out more about Atomic VBA Password Recovery at http://www.apasscracker.com/products/vba-password.php, or visit the company site to learn about its developer and other password recovery tools - http://www.apasscracker.com



Pricing and Availability

Atomic VBA Password Recovery is compatible with any edition of Microsoft Windows from Windows 95 up to Windows Vista. The registration fee depends on the license type: For home users the price is $25 usd, for business users - $35 usd per one license. Authorized users get a full edition of the program with no functional limitations of the trial edition, technical assistance, and the possibility to update the program without charge.



About Passcovery Ltd.

Passcovery Ltd. offers a wide range of password recovery applications for Microsoft Office products, archiving software, email clients, Internet programs, and more. To learn more about the 20+ applications available, please visit http://www.apasscracker.com.



EDITOR'S ADVISORY: Please write to review@apasscracker.com for an editor's license for any product of http://www.apasscracker.com