New 64-Page Digital Magazine Offers Spiritual Support to Chronically Ill

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2009 -- Over 100 million Americans live with a chronic condition and despite what we may assume, 60% of are between the ages of 18 and 64.1 This is nearly 1 in 2 people. HopeKeepers is a consumer magazine which offers spiritual support to those who live with a chronic condition, such as fibromyalgia, diabetes, or degenerative heart disease. It’s published by Rest Ministries, Inc. a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. It began in 2003, but has now moved to a digital format to be able to reach more people and double its size from a digest version to 8.5 x 11. You can read 18 pages for free at www.hopekeepersmagazine.com .



This 64-page publication subtitled “joyfully serving the chronically ill,” is Christian in nature, and addresses diverse topics such as spiritual struggles, family challenges, alternative medicine, and caregiving, and includes devotionals, doctor’s advice, and profiles of celebrities and national HopeKeepers groups.



The current article features articles on how our personality makes a difference in dealing with difficult times, grand-parenting with an illness, a checklist for a successful support group, a feature on Adoption coach Sherrie Eldridge who lives with lupus, and more.



Research has shown that patients who seek a connection with God and support from church members are less depressed and rate their quality of life as higher, even when the diagnosis is less than favorable.



“There are many health magazines,” says Lisa Copen, 40, founder and editor-in-chief of HopeKeepers, “but for those who may live for decades with a chronic illness, there are few resources, especially Christian ones, that address the roller coaster of emotions they experience and the practicalities they need to live effectively with disease.”



Lynn D. Morrissey, author of Love Letters to God: Deeper Intimacy through Written Prayer and AWSA/CLASS speaker. “Its articles are encouraging and enlightening, written by real people who have overcome their pain with the hope of Christ. Hope is more potent than any medicine from a bottle—it’s the love of God poured into our hearts.”



Copen, who has lived with rheumatoid arthritis since the age of twenty-four, is the founder of Rest Ministries, Inc., the publisher of HopeKeepers and National Invisible Chronic Illness Awareness Week, an event held annually in September featuring a free 5-day virtual conference at http://www.invisbleillnessweek.com . HopeKeepers is one of the sponsors of NICIAW.



Read 18 pages for free at www.hopekeepersmagazine.com . A one-year single subscription is $17.97 or one issue is $6. All proceeds support Rest Ministries, Inc.



Source: 1-Chronic Care in America: A 21st Century Challenge, a study of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

