BioMedReports: Small Biotech Firms (Amex: HEB)(Nasdaq: NVAX) Could Reap Benefits From Government's Flu Vaccine Initiative

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2009 -- BioMedReports, the news portal covering the biomedical news and financial sector takes a special look at which biotech firms could reap benefits from the just announced U.S. government's billion dollar initiative for the commercial-scale production of two potential vaccine ingredients for the pre-pandemic novel Influenza A(H1N1) stockpile.



The special report presents a comprehensive overview of influenza drugs and other antiviral agents that have made it to testing in humans and it also focuses on two companies who are taking advantage of this situation to showcase their technology: Philadelphia-based Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (Amex: HEB) and Rockville, Md.-based Novavax Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX).



The full report appears at BiomedReports.com.



http://biomedreports.com/articles/most-popular/1032-us-govt-takes-additional-steps-toward-development-of-takes-additional-steps-toward-development-of-vaccine-for-the-novel-influenza-a-h1n1.html



Biotech investors interested in seeing the complete database of clinical trials and upcoming FDA decisions can access that information here:



http://biomedreports.com/component/content/article/548.html



