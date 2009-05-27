5 Things You Must Know About Paying for College in Today's Economy

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2009 -- Join Brannon Lloyd, President of College Financial Advisors, and host of the popular radio show The College Planning Power Hour, in a FREE TELESEMINAR as he discusses tips and strategies for making college more affordable in these troubled times, without burying yourself or your student under mountains of debt.



These tips work regardless of your income or how good of a student you have.



In this FREE 60 Minute Teleseminar you will learn:



· How to save up to $50,000.00 on the cost of college.

· How the financial aid formula works (and what you need to do to make it work for you!!!)

· A simple step you can take immediately that will DOUBLE, or even TRIPLE, your eligibility for financial aid.

· How to avoid the #1 single biggest mistake that 91% of all parents make (the worst part is, they don't even know it!)

· How to negotiate with colleges and universities to get the best offer for your student. (This one tip alone is worth THOUSANDS OF $$$!!!!!!)



DON'T MISS THIS FREE OPPORTUNITY TO ARM YOURSELF WITH THE KNOWLEDGE YOU NEED TO SAVE THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS ON THE COST OF YOUR STUDENT'S COLLEGE EDUCATION!!!



To register go to: http://www.college-financial.com



Special Bonus!!!!



The first 50 people to sign up for the call will receive our special report "The 10 Deadliest Mistakes Parents Make When Applying for College Funding... and How to Avoid Them."



REMEMBER, THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE ON THE CALL IS LIMITED BY THE NUMBER OF LINES AVAILABLE, SO RESERVE YOUR SPOT NOW BEFORE THE SPACES FILL UP. HAVING THIS INFORMATION IS LIKE HAVING A HIGH POWERED FLASHLIGHT TO EXPLORE A PITCH BLACK CAVE... WHILE EVERY OTHER PARENT STUMBLES AROUND BLINDLY IN THE DARK!!!

