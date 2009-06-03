Ready To Grow: The Agriculture Industry Grows With Web 2.0 Technology

Erie, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2009 -- The Agriculture Industry now has support from the Rogers Online Business Management website to help them learn how to use the Internet to grow their business. Sue Rogers, Owner of Rogers Executive Administrative Services recently launched the site to support this industry as she becomes more involved in the Agriculture Industry Partnership that was formed on behalf of the Northwest Pennsylvania Workforce Investment Board and the Regional Center for Workforce Excellence. This partnership was formed to identify a plan of action to assist the agriculture community in providing the necessary workforce, economic developments, and education/training supports necessary for retention and growth within the Pennsylvania Counties of Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Venango, and Warren.



Rogers says, "I wanted to bring the web to the Agriculture Community by educating them on how easy it is to build an effective online marketing campaign that will help them become known through their expertise. I also thought it was important that we reach out to the younger generation by using the technology that has become a big part of their everyday lives. By utilizing what the Internet has to offer, we can create interest within the younger generation that just might get them more involved in agriculture."



When you visit the Online Business Management for the Agriculture Community website you will find information such as how to ease your record keeping, book keeping, what to include in your employee handbooks and safety manuals, how to write press releases, book resources, and much more, but most importantly how to generate income from your expertise using the Internet. And as long as you’re part of the Agriculture Industry, Rogers has created the Ease Your Workload Agriculture Business Directory where you can list your business for Free!



For more information on the Online Business Management for the Agriculture Industry website go to http://agriculture.easmyworkload.com. You can also contact Sue Rogers at agriculture@easmyworkload.com. For more information on the Agriculture Industry Partnership go to http://www.nwpawib.org.

