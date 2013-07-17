Yoga Rocks the Park and Moksha Yoga Offer Chicago a Day of Free Yoga & Live Music

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2013 --Yoga Rocks the Park, a nationally-renowned weekly, outdoor live music, yoga and wellness celebration, is proud to announce that its Chicago event series will be offering a free-of-charge day of yoga and live music in the park on Sunday, July 21, 2013, which will be presented by Chicago's Moksha Yoga.



This weekend's event is part of a summer long series, with events held on select Sundays throughout the summer at the Open Space next to The Bowmanville Green Space, providing yoga and live music events for the entire family.



Each weekly event includes a 75-minute, all-levels yoga class led by one of Chicago's top yoga instructors and favorite musicians. The event also includes Camp Yoga Rocks the Park, a kids’ yoga camp to complement adult classes, designed for children aged 3-10. The camp begins a few minutes before the event and ends a few minutes after the adult class so parents can participate in the full practice. The event, which would normally cost $12 in advance / $15 at the park, is free for all yogis and their friends and families this weekend, thanks to a generous sponsorship by Chicago’s Moksha Yoga.



This Sunday’s free yoga class will be led by Moksha Yoga's Mia Park, with music from DJ Taz Rashid, a Chicago favorite, known for mixing beats and rhythms of Ancient New World, House, Tribal, Nu Jazz/Disco, Funk, and classic remixes.



Yoga Rocks the Park and their partners are on a mission to increase awareness of this unique event series with a goal of bringing 100 yogis to the park this weekend to grow the practice of yoga in Chicago. All members of the community are invited to participate in Chicago’s new Yoga Rocks the Park events and experience yoga, live music and an atmosphere of fun and well-being.



About Yoga Rocks the Park

Yoga Rocks the Park is a nationally-renowned weekly, outdoor live music, yoga and wellness celebration connecting communities in 15 cities throughout the U.S. The events feature some of the top yoga instructors and emerging musicians in the country while providing unique experiences with national and local conscious companies and innovators in wellness. http://www.yogarocksthepark.com



About Camp Yoga Rocks the Park

Camp Yoga Rocks the Park is a fun, safe and interactive yoga camp that complements Yoga Rocks the Park, customized for children aged 3-10. Kids will enjoy yoga, led by well-qualified instructors who specialize in yoga for little ones, face-painting, hula hooping and other interactive and entertaining activities. The camp begins a few minutes before the event and ends a few minutes after the adult class so parents can participate in the full practice. http://yogarocksthepark.com/camp-yoga-rocks-kids-camp/



About Moksha Yoga

Rooted in classical yoga as described in the ancient Vedic texts, Moksha Yoga Center provides an interdisciplinary approach that includes physical postures, meditation, breathwork and more. Featuring three locations that offer classes seven days a week, we invite you to practice and experiment with multiple styles taught by skilled and intuitive instructors. Revitalize with asana, and dig deeper through our workshops with world-renowned master teachers, expert lecturers whose topics range from Ayurveda to classical Indian art, and our internationally recognized 200- and 500-hr teacher trainings. We also provide bodywork, a fully-stocked yoga boutique, and a tight-knit community to explore and expand your personal practice. http://www.mokshayoga.com



About Mia Park

Mia Park is passionate about sharing how the power of yoga transforms us by revealing our highest self and how the correct yoga practice helps us live peacefully and vibrantly. Mia found yoga while teaching cardio kick boxing in 2002. Yoga offered her the perfect weave of physical health with internal peace that she needed to balance her active lifestyle of playing in rock bands and professionally acting. Mia draws on her creative lifestyle to bring a warm, joyful attitude to this ancient science of self evolution. Mia trains extensively and broadly in yoga. She teaches in the Moksha Yoga 500-Hour Teacher Training program and is a certified ParaYoga Level I instructor, 500E-RYT, and Rest and Renew restorative yoga teacher. http://www.miapark.com



About DJ Taz Rashid

Taz Rashid (DJ TAZ) instantly brings a high vibrational energy to any room by mixing the beats and rhythms of Love, Ancient New World, House, Tribal, Nu Jazz/Disco, Funk, Classic Remixes and all the cosmic sounds. His vision is to be a channel to cause the expansion of all those around by tapping into the creative wisdom of the body and allowing them to feel, let go and awaken. He has been producing and is a part of creating conscious events in Chicago and California over the last few years and as a musician, he plays guitar, keyboard, Native American Flute, didgeridoo and hand percussion. He takes these instruments and connects to the Divine and what comes through has the ability to move his crowd to connect to their Divine higher selves. He has been producing CLUB DIVINE in Chicago over the past year. http://clubdivine.eventbrite.com