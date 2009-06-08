Just Flight Release Air Hauler for Microsoft Flight Simulator X

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2009 -- Just Flight are pleased to announce that Air Hauler is now available in traditional boxed format. Following the earlier release, the boxed (CD-ROM) version of Air Hauler is available to buy now, priced at $34.95.



This boxed version includes a full printed manual of almost 100 pages, which should help buyers with successful flying and the development of an all-conquering air freight empire.



Air Hauler puts the user in complete control of their own freight company, and will be taking charge of operations both in the boardroom and in the cockpit. The limitless possibilities and flexibility of Air Hauler will lets users immerse theirselves totally in every operational detail of a freight company - each crucial flight made will have an effect on the reputation and reach of an expanding freight empire.



The level of complexity is up to the user, they can simply fly jobs between bases and buy or lease aircraft, or can carve out a career in the air freight industry by hiring AI pilots, trading shares on the stock market with real-world NYSE/FTSE/DAX prices, and even take out loans and insurance - Air Hauler tracks all the financial activity.



As the pilot charged with delivering the goods on time, they can decide to fly a job in multiple legs, or stop anywhere en route for refuelling or maintenance. Contend with real-world weather conditions if the users want the extra challenge, and detailed Map views showing all the airports in Flight Simulator will help keep tabs on available jobs and the locations of your bases and fleet.



Air Hauler puts the user in charge every step of the way - from landings to leases, flight plans to finances, and repairs to recruitment.



SOFTWARE REQUIREMENTS: Microsoft™ Flight Simulator X or 2004 - Windows Vista or XP



About Just Flight:

Just Flight, part of the Mastertronic Group, is the world's leading flight simulation specialist, publishing a wide variety of digital aviation products. Their range comprises a multitude of different titles, including stand alone flight simulations as well as add-ons for Microsoft's multi-million selling Flight Simulator and Combat Flight Simulator. Just Flight's sister label, Just Trains, is a specialist brand devoted to stand alone train simulators as well as add-ons for Rail Simulator, Trainz and the ever-popular Microsoft Train Simulator.



