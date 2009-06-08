Capability Company to Support National Students of AMF Support Network in Search for New Executive Director

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2009 -- As the National Students of AMF (deceased or "Ailing Mothers, Fathers," or loved ones) Support Network has grown, it has chosen to hire its first executive director, retaining the services of Capability Company, a Raleigh-based executive recruiting firm, to help with its search.



“We are excited for National Students of AMF and pleased to assist them with this landmark transition”, stated Sherry Heuser, new president of Capability Company. “The results David Fajgenbaum has accomplished in establishing and managing this organization as a volunteer are impressive, and we are eager to see how it grows over the next few years.”



Its executive director will be part of the leadership team responsible for strengthening and enhancing the current organizational scope, and expanding it to include additional chapters through quality growth, with a plan to significantly increase the budget and programs in the next few years. Detailed information about this position can be found in the position profile.



About Capability Company

About The National Students of AMF Support Network

The National Students of AMF Support Network is dedicated to supporting college students coping with the illness or death of a loved one and empowering all college students to fight back against terminal illness. They do this by helping students establish Campus Chapters on college campuses nationwide, providing information and support through their website, and raising awareness of the needs of grieving college students.

