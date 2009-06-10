ITS-NY Has Won Its America’s 2009 Outstanding State Chapter Award

Albany, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2009 -- The Intelligent Transportation Society of New York (ITS-NY) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded ITS America’s (ITSA) Outstanding State Chapter Award in the 2009 Best of ITS Competition. The Outstanding State Chapter Award is the highest award given by ITSA to an ITSA State Chapter for the development of superb programming and fostering the highest qualities of leadership within the membership. Outreach and advocacy, effective organizational and professional development, and deployment and practices were elements evaluated for this award.



The award was announced and awarded during ITSA's Annual Meeting Opening Ceremonies on June 1st, 2009. The full ITSA Press Release can be found at the following link: http://www.itsa.org/press_release_content/c215_d2951/News.html



ITS-NY will be holding its Annual Meeting in Saratoga Springs, NY on June 11 and 12, 2009. For more information, visit http://www.ITS-NY.org.



ITS-NY, a non-lobbying, non-profit 501(c)3 organization, is dedicated to the advancement of ITS within NYS.

