VAIREX Corporation receives ISO Certification

Boulder, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2009 -- Boulder, CO – June 17, 2009 – VAIREX international limited announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, VAIREX corporation, a well-known manufacturer of advanced air management systems for the hydrogen fuel cell and diesel emission control industries has received an ANAB-accredited ISO 9001:2008 certification from Platinum Registration, Inc.



Ski Milburn, chief executive officer and chief technology officer of VAIREX international, said, “We are very proud of this accomplishment as it represents our ability to meet one of the industry’s toughest quality standards. This achievement demonstrates VAIREX’s on-going commitment to providing our customers with superior quality goods and services.”



“ISO 9001:2008 is an important benchmark for VAIREX’s current and potential customers as it provides validation of VAIREX’s excellent quality management system and the dedication of our entire team,” said Eben Johnson, Global Director of Sales and Marketing.



In conjunction with this certification, we are proud to present our new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to support both our compressor and blower products. “This world class facility was designed with best-in-class manufacturing and assembly processes including full electronic part tracking and component traceability,” said Joel Oakman, Director of Manufacturing.



“With single shift capacity on the newly qualified blower line of an estimated of 25,000 units per year, we are well positioned to support our customers as they transition to commercialization,” said Johnson.



VAIREX customers are leading hydrogen fuel cell and diesel engine OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers who develop and sell products for the global combined heat and power, industrial electric vehicle, backup and prime power generation, and automotive markets.



VAIREX advanced air systems consist of restrained vane compressors and regenerative blowers with integrated motors and controllers. These very efficient air systems are critical components in hydrogen fuel cell and diesel particulate filter burner systems.



ABOUT VAIREX

VAIREX international limited (http://www.vairex.com), with headquarters in Cambridge UK, and offices in Boulder, Colorado US and Tokyo Japan, is a privately held designer, manufacturer, and supplier of air management systems. These critical and efficient systems, consisting of integrated compressors, motors, and controllers, deliver clean air in hydrogen fuel cell and diesel emissions control devices. VAIREX's customers include leading Tier One suppliers and OEMs to the fuel cell and diesel industries in Europe, Asia, and North America.



