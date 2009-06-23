Norwich Makes Major Investment In Pilot Scale Production Facility

Norwich, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2009 -- Norwich Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an industry leader in contract manufacturing and packaging, has recently completed a major capital investment in infrastructure, controls and the specialized equipment necessary to support the pilot scale formulation and Clinical Trial Material (CTM) manufacture of new and existing pharmaceutical products.



The addition of these small-scale services is a major expansion on the part of the New York-based company, which has served the pharmaceutical industry for over 100 years. Prior to this investment in new product formulation, Norwich concentrated its scope of services in commercial-scale manufacturing and packaging. The company’s expansion into new product development required the investment into their pilot-scale equipment and facilities, and signals the aggressiveness with which Norwich is approaching its role in the future of outsourcing services.



As Norwich president, Chris Calhoun indicated, “Small scale development studies require a broad range of equipment.” stated Calhoun. “We invested in new, state-of-the-art particle sizing equipment, tablet compression equipment, high shear granulation, fluid bed and mixers with capacities in line with the requirements of formulation activities.”



“Our engineers have been diligently comparing the specifications of equipment”, said Calhoun, “making certain that what we were putting in place could be scalable and adaptable to meet the varied requirements of several pilot programs at one time.”



In addition to the capital investment in equipment and physical infrastructure, Norwich has been attracting top-level industry executives and project management personnel to advance its role in new product development. “We’ve put together an exceptional technical team,” said Calhoun. “We’re now in a position to help plan and launch more new initiatives, and then assist our clients throughout the life cycle of a successful product.”



Through a selective build-up of personnel and major capital investments it appears that Norwich is committed to an increasing its role in the future of biopharmaceutical development as more and more manufacturers seek state-of-the-art, full-service outsourcing capabilities.



About Norwich Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Norwich Pharmaceuticals, Inc., based in Norwich, NY, provides comprehensive support services to the pharmaceutical industry on an outsourcing basis – from clinical trial, through scale-up, to commercial launch. The company brings over 100 years of experience to the manufacture, packaging, associated quality services, and distribution of solid dose, semi-solid, and liquid pharmaceutical products.

