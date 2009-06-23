College Planner's Free Advice Turns $9,500 Into $37,500

Weston, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2009 -- Free community workshop held by Peter Ratzan of College Planning Specialists advises parents of college-bound children how to save $30,000 or more off the cost of college, even if they have been told that they will not qualify for financial aid.



Did you know that one piece of free advice turned $9,500 into $37,500?



A short while ago, a successful, well-known Miami entrepreneur, attended one of Peter "College Pete" Ratzan's college funding workshops in Miami. Ratzan's firm, College Planning Specialists of Florida, conducts free community workshops several times per month.



The woman listened attentively and took notes. She learned information such as:



* The three questions you must ask each college years before you apply;



* How 'forgotten' middle class families can save $30,000 or more off the cost of college, even if they've been told they make too much money to qualify for financial aid;



* The "double-secret" formula used by the FAFSA and financial aid offices to determine how much aid you'll receive; and



* What to do if you feel like you got stiffed by the financial aid office.



This mother walked away from that workshop a determined woman. Her daughter had received a paltry $9,500 award - much of it student loans - from a prestigious university in the Northeast, but felt she deserved more - a whole lot more.



Then, she took one simple strategy that Pete shared at the workshop and tried to implement it with the financial aid office at this university.



She recently emailed Mr. Ratzan the result:



A financial aid package worth $37,500, most of it in free grants and scholarships!



If you are wondering what Mr. Ratzan's "golden nugget" was, he'll tell you at the next workshop. He's holding two this month - one in Weston, one in Miami. Register at:



http://www.CollegePlanningAdvice.com/events



Peter Ratzan, M.B.A. and Andrew Lockwood, J.D. own College Planning Specialists of Florida in Weston, Florida. They co-authored the new book, "Never Pay Retail for College" and give away limited quantities at free community college funding workshops that they conduct several times per month in locations such as Miami, Pinecrest, Weston, Parkland, Coral Springs and Boca Raton. More information is available at http://www.CollegePlanningAdvice.com or by calling Mr. Lockwood directly, 954.389.7011.

