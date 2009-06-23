Urgent!! Free College Financial Planning Night in Boca Raton June 25, 2009

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2009 -- Please join us for a FREE Educational College Financial Planning Workshop that will focus on High School Freshmen, Sophomores, and Juniors.



We’ll discuss the FAFSA form and all the other information you need to understand in order to Maximize the amount of Financial Aid you are eligible to receive!



Even if your family is not eligible for need-based aid, we will cover the best strategies on how to pay for college on the most tax efficient basis—without it putting a strain on the rest of your finances.



In this workshop, you will learn:



•How to increase your tax deductions and tax credits

•How to pick colleges that will give you the best financial aid packages.

•How to send your child to an expensive private university for less than a state school.

•Which assets are taken into consideration when the U.S. Department of Education calculates your Family Contribution.

•How to pay for college in a failing economy without relying on 529 plans, expensive private student loans or raiding your retirement accounts.

•How to get ahead by developing a customized plan to meet all the college costs you will incur as a family.

•How to lower your “out-of-pocket” costs and get the maximum amount of money from each school.



Date/Time -Thursday, June 25th at 6:30pm



Place- Families By Design

1900 NW Corporate Blvd

Suite 225W – Boca Raton, Florida



Presents J. Jay Greene,MBA - College Planning PhD, Inc.



Seating is Limited for this Free Workshop.

Seats fill up quickly.



RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED.



Register on-line at http://www.GetYourCollegeMoney.com or Call 24 hours/day: 561-208-5552 ext 4