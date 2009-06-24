Texas Mortgage Lender explains nuisances of Texas Home Loans

Arlington, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2009 -- Are you ready to buy a home and take advantage of historic low rates, low home prices, and the one time $ 8000 tax credit for first time buyers (or those who have not owned a home the last three years)? The key is to realize that not all Texas Mortgage Companies are created equal.



When you are considering which Texas Mortgage Lender to choose to do your home loan with, there are several factors to take into consideration. They are as follows:



1. Experience. There is simply no short cut to knowing available programs for home loans. You do not want to deal with someone who does not have years of experience. Period.

2. Are they fully approved to do FHA, VA, Tex Vet, Conventional, and USDA Rural home loan programs? Are they approved for down payment assistance? Are they approved for the Homes for Heros program that can give policeman, firemen and teachers tax credits over a full 30 year period?

3. Do they have a full portfolio of loan programs?

4. Are they knowledgable about Texas Home Equity and Debt Consolidation loans? (Most lenders located outside of Texas have absolutely zero knowledge about these programs, unfortunately).

5. Can they accurately estimate closing costs so that you do not have a surprise at closing?

6. Do they put your needs first? A home loan should be structured to meet your individual financial needs and be a part of your overall financial plan- not just a "cookie cutter" or "one size fits all" kind of loan.



