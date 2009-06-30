Bloomer Candy Milk Chocolates Available on Chocolate.com

Zanesville, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2009 -- Bloomer Candy Company recently began selling their extensive line of gourmet chocolate on Chocolate.com, a popular website for chocolate enthusiasts.



Since 1879, the Bloomer Candy company has been making milk chocolates and chocolate gifts using old family recipes and manufacturing techniques developed over five generations ago.



“On Chocolate.com consumers will find a broad selection of our most popular milk chocolate and chocolate gift items. On the site, there is a wide variety of our famous milk chocolate selection including chocolate baskets, and chocolate boxes and assortments plus our exquisite chocolate gifts for virtually every special occasion,” stated Ted Paulus, Chief Chocolate Maker for Bloomer Candy Company.



For over a century, Bloomer customers have enjoyed the superior taste of Bloomer’s milk chocolates which are blended in precise detail from old family recipes. All Bloomer chocolates are still made the old fashioned way using only natural ingredients and contain no preservatives or artificial substitutes.



For additional information on the news that is the subject of this release (or for a sample of Bloomer’s delicious milk chocolates, contact Fred Elabed via e-mail at website@bloomercandy.com, phone 216-990-3298 or visit http://www.bloomercandy.com.



Bloomer Candy’s utilizes Adrecom’s e-commerce platform to run their online store.



