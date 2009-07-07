FREE Video “Messages to our Military” Offered by Local Mortgage Banker

Bella Vista, AR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2009 -- Southwest Funding, a mortgage bank and brokerage located in Bella Vista, Arkansas, is offering a special free gift to families in Northwest Arkansas that have loved ones serving overseas for our Armed Forces. Southwest Funding wants to help by having these families come to their office and record a three to five minute “Message to our Military” video on Southwest Funding equipment. The video will be sent to their loved ones overseas via email. The video itself is not sent but the link that they can click on will play the video for their soldier to view as many times as they wish.



“We are always trying to give something back to our community” states Larry Robertson, Branch Manager for Southwest Funding in Bella Vista. “We are currently offering Free Healthy Credit/ID Theft Seminars once a month. Local families are learning about credit through our Healthy Credit Seminars. We are very active in our community and are always looking for more ways to help.”



Brent Reader, top loan officer and brain child of the “Message to our Military” program, said, “I have been sending out my Wednesday Tips, a video post card, going on four months now. I send these to all of my clients, friends, families and realtors. The video post cards have a weekly tip for the viewers and many say they love to watch them each week because of my bad acting. All I know is that I am having a lot of fun doing them and the viewership is incredible.”



“Brent came to me with the idea of letting local families use our office video technology to send recorded messages to loved ones serving our country abroad,” said Robertson, “I’m sure it can get pretty lonely when they are so far from home. Right now we are only offering this to families in Benton and Washington Counties, but we would like to do is to offer this to a larger area in time.”



Here’s how it works: If you would like to send a free video to your family member that is serving our country in the armed forces, call Southwest Funding at 479-855-6770 or email them at breader@southwestfunding.com. Put “Message for our Military” in the Subject line. You will then schedule your time to come to the Southwest Funding branch office at 3407 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista, Arkansas 72714. Please bring any family members who would like to be in the video and a valid email address of your proud veteran. The staff at Southwest Funding will take care of the rest!



If you would like to see the sample video, go to http://www.arkansasloantips.com and click on the “Message to our Military” flag in the right column.



Larry Robertson and Brent Reader are recognized financial experts. Larry Robertson is the branch manager for Southwest Funding – an Arkansas Licensed Mortgage Banker and Broker with headquarters in Dallas, TX. With six years of experience and specializing in working with “credit-challenged buyers”, his company has assisted several hundred clients achieve home ownership. Brent Reader is a top loan officer specializing in mortgage planning. He prides himself on taking a “holistic approach to mortgage financing” by integrating his clients’ entire financial situation and life stages to design programs that fit their specific needs. He has been interviewed on Radio Stations in Arkansas, Texas, Michigan and New York as a guest expert on Strategic College Funding and Avoiding Retirement Disasters. If you would like more information or schedule a FREE “Healthy Credit/ID Theft” Seminar, please contact Brent at 479-855-6770 or email him at breader@southwestfunding.com.

