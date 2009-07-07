Banana Boat Line Gives New CCL Technology Its Day In The Sun

Hermitage, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2009 -- The Banana Boat line of sun protection products seems to have everything under the sun going for it when it comes to protecting us from harmful Ultra Violet rays, including the skin it’s in.



According to Cherlyn F. Kelly, the senior purchasing manager for Energizer Personal Care Products, packaging was an important consideration in developing the Banana Boat line, and CCL Container was chosen because the aluminum packager was said to bring so much to the table.



CCL Container, North America’s leading manufacturer of recyclable aluminum packaging, worked closely with the Banana Boat design team from the project’s inception. As a result, the containers of Banana Boat that now line the shelves of retailers throughout North America and beyond are distinctly different from the package designs of other sun protection products.



For one thing, the Banana Boat aluminum containers have been uniquely shaped by CCL for an easy, non-slip grip. They also feature a unique easy lock, twist and grip delivery system. But according to Charlie Hermann, vice president of sales and marketing for CCL, it’s Banana Boat’s dimples that really give this line its shine.



“Banana Boat dispensers have a distinctive row of large dimples that are bumped out of the aluminum just above the container’s easy grip taper,” Herrmann points out. “We work with other sun screen companies, but no one else has the dimple design that Banana Boat chose in order to distinguish its line in this highly competitive category.”



Herrmann went on to say that the decision makers behind the Banana Boat line wanted to give the brand every competitive advantage possible. “They asked us to open up our bag of tricks,” says Herrmann, “and that’s just what we did. Their design engineers worked with ours to incorporate the CCL technologies that were right for them, including the ability to spray from any angle, which comes in handy for both grownups and little ones when you’re trying to keep yourself protected from head to toe.”



The Banana Boat line offers protection against the UVB rays of the sun that cause sun burn, and the brand is also formulated to minimize the long-term premature aging effects of the sun’s UVA rays. In accordance with Skin Cancer Foundation recommendations, Banana Boat offers a range of high SPF sun protection products, including sunscreen for adults, children and babies, sunless tanning lotions, after-sun moisturizing products, and lip balms. The Banana Boat brand is a registered trademark of Sun Pharmaceuticals Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Playtex Products, Inc., whose parent company is Energizer Holdings, Inc.



CCL Container pioneered full body shaping in aluminum packaging, as well as many of the delivery systems and closure systems available today. CCL also offers the option of food-grade internal and external linings to protect product taste and purity. The company’s manufacturing facilities are located in Hermitage, PA, Penetang, ONT and Mexico City, Mexico, and all of its facilities are ISO 9002 Registered.



