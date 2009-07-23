HDTV Almanac Marks 1,000th Entry

Perkasie, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2009 -- In September, 2005, display industry expert Alfred Poor launched his HDTV Almanac at http://www.hdtvprofessor.com/HDTVAlmanac. This daily compendium of news and commentary about HDTV and related home entertainment topics has appeared five days a week since then. And today, July 24, 2009, marks the 1000th posting.



Over these thousand posts, Alfred Poor has offered his insights, expertise, and opinions on topics such as the inside story on HDTV, Blu-ray, and display technologies. He has helped tens of thousands navigate their way through the recent digital TV transition, and make sense out of the problems and solutions along the way. He has helped explain complex issues such as the importance of contrast ratios and 120 Hz refresh rates. He is well-known for his expertise on these topics, and has been quoted in many publications including Time Magazine and the New York Times. He has also been interviewed on a variety of television and radio shows nationwide.



And starting with this 1000th entry, the HDTV Almanac will also be published by HDTV Magazine (http://www.hdtvmagazine.com) in order to maximize our reach to as many interested readers as possible. HDTV Magazine's history in the field of HDTV and its brand recognition will solidify the HDTV Almanac as one of the most authoritative sources for readers searching for information on the topics of HDTV, home theater, and consumer electronics.



And as he sets to work on the next thousand posts, Alfred Poor will work to help HDTV Almanac readers understand the importance of OLED HDTVs, 240 Hz refresh rates, LED backlit LCD HDTVs, and the growing role of the Internet in HD video distribution.



About Alfred Poor:

Alfred Poor is an internationally-known expert in the display industry. He wrote for more than 20 years as a freelance writer with PC Magazine, serving as a Contributing Editor and their first Lead Analyst for Business Displays. He is Technical Editor with ECN (Electronic Component News) and has written for many industry publications including Computer Shopper, Family PC, and Information Display. He is a former Chair of the Society for Information Display’s Delaware Chapter, and has written or co-authored many books including several for Microsoft Press.



About HDTV Magazine:

HDTV Magazine is the website for those who love HDTV. Its roots go back to 1984, when Dale Cripps founded The HDTV Newsletter, a dedicated professional publication distributed into 24 countries to those developing HDTV. On November 16, 1998, The HDTV Newsletter became the first online publication dedicated to HDTV -- HDTV Magazine. And on March 1st, 2005, HDTV Magazine was re-launched as HDTV Magazine, Ltd., a Partnership formed between Dale Cripps (Founder) and Shane Sturgeon (Chief Technologist). Today, HDTV Magazine provides the latest on all things HDTV, including news, articles, reviews, forum discussions, and HD programming information.

