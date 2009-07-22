2009 Tax Credit Available On Qualified Energy Efficient Windows from Empire Window Company

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2009 -- A huge savings of 30%, up to $1500.00, is available on the purchase of energy efficient replacement windows, and storm doors.



This policy to help promote energy conservation is provided by the government’s 2009 Federal Energy Tax Credit. It includes energy efficient window, and or door purchases made between February 2009 and December 31, 2010.



Empire Window Company is on the cutting edge of innovation, and thus offers a vast array of energy efficient products that can meet or beat the government’s eligibility criteria to qualify for the tax credit.



Our window consultants are enthusiastic about the tax credit that is an added savings to our already discounted prices. Given these two ways of saving money, your new energy efficient windows can literally pay for themselves within a few short years.



Empire Window Company is family owned and operated, and has been a leader in the replacement window industry since 1960. Price, quality, integrity and personal service have been the buzzwords used to describe our mission.



Call Empire to schedule an in home consultation at 440-232-1550 today

