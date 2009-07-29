Waggs to Riches Voted Best Pet Store

Delray Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2009 -- Waggs to Riches is proud to announce its’ selection as the Best Pet Store by Boca Raton Magazine for their "Best of Boca and Beyond" edition.



Boca Magazine annually chooses The Best businesses in the South Florida Region.



Waggs to Riches was selected as finest pet store for 2009. Started in 2006 Waggs to Riches is located in Delray Beach Florida and online at http://www.waggstoriches.com. Waggs to Riches specializes in providing a broad array of services, accessories and couture for your lovable pooch.



Waggs to Riches offers the finest dog apparel, luxury dog beds, furniture, and everything else you can imagine for your pampered pet. We specialize in tiny teacup puppies, as well as teacup maltese & maltese puppies. We have everything from designer dog collars to luxury dog carriers!

