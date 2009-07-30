Crucial Arts Productions, Inc. Enrolls with SBWire for Non-Profits Program

Green Bay, WI and New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2009 -- SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com), the online newswire for small to medium-sized businesses and organizations, today announced that Crucial Arts Productions, Inc. (http://www.crucialarts.org) has enrolled in the SBWire for Non-Profits program.



The SBWire for Non-Profits program provides free press release distribution services and access to SBWire’s collection of online public relations tools and services to qualified non-profit organizations.



Crucial Arts will utilize SBWire’s press release distribution services to provide members of the media and individual subscribers with up-to-date information on Crucial Arts’ efforts to support, produce, promote and present media arts, with a focus on documentary film, that celebrate the diverse artists and artistry of people of color.



“It is our goal to help non-profit organizations spread the word about the positive efforts they are making,” said Daniel R. Jones, Managing Editor, SBWire. “SBWire is pleased to welcome Crucial Arts to the SBWire for Non-Profits program.”



Organizations interested in the SBWire for Non-Profits program are encouraged to apply for the program by visiting: http://www.sbwire.com/services/nonprofits



About Crucial Arts

Crucial Arts was incorporated in the state of New York as a Not-For-Profit corporation in 1999 and received its retroactive 501(c)(3) Tax Exempt Status from the Internal Revenue Service in 2000. Crucial Arts is a Registered Charity in New York and has a five-member Board of Directors. In 2007, we received a Certificate of Consent from the Commissioner of Education of the New York State Education Department to implement Arts in Education programs. Our current focus is documentary film. Documentary films have a history of exposing underlying 'truths' to socio-political issues that are usually eye-opening and contrary to common belief. We support Independent Filmmakers by promoting and hosting screenings of their work, as well as being a non-profit fiscal sponsor for their projects. We believe that independent filmmakers need more exposure, better distribution, and non-profit fiscal sponsors they can use for grants, fundraising, and production assistance. For more information, visit http://www.crucialarts.org.



About SBWire

Headquartered in Green Bay, WI, SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com) is a full-service online newswire designed with the unique needs of small to medium-sized businesses in mind. SBWire provides a powerful collection of news distribution, public relations, and media relations tools and services.



SBWire’s press release distribution service makes it easy for businesses and organizations to quickly and effectively distribution their news content to individual journalists, general and trade media outlets, financial audiences, Web sites, blogs, and individual subscribers around the world.



SBWire’s Hosted News Room service makes it easy for businesses and organizations to offer a full featured online news room web site designed to make it easy for journalists, consumers and investors to learn more about their organization, products, services and executives with an easy to navigate user interface. Hosted News Room sites are always up-to-date with information distributed via SBWire.



SBWire is trusted by over 8,000 businesses and organizations in over 100 different countries. For more information about SBWire and its services visit http://www.sbwire.com or call 1-888-4-SBWire (US) or 1-920-471-0141 (International).

