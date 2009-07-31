Back by Popular Demand!

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2009 -- Rising from the success of its Harlem debut of the Crucial Arts Summer 2009 Documentary Film Series, Crucial Arts is bring back “Silence: In Search of Black Female Sexuality in America” by Mya Baker due to tremendous popular demand. We received many emails and phone calls asking when we might have another screening of this thought provoking documentary. Well, here it is. The cries of the people have been heard!



On Friday, August 21, 2009 at 7 PM, “Silence: In Search of Black Female Sexuality in America” by Mya Baker will again be screened at the Casa Frela Gallery, located at 47 W. 119th Street (between Lenox Avenue and Fifth Avenue), New York, NY 10026. Ticket Donation is $10 per person and light refreshments will be served. Tickets are also available for purchase online at http://www.crucialarts.org.



ABOUT THE FILM

Silence: In Search of Black Female Sexuality in America

by Mya Baker of Shoot Films Not People (http://www.shootfilmsnotpeople.net)

In the age of misogynist hip-hop, as black women are portrayed as "freaks", award winning filmmaker Mya B. sets out to destroy the present sexual myths about black women in this Telly-winning film that "is necessary" (SugaPoet). Mixing melancholic music, film clips, and hard hitting interviews from everyday people, professors, and music video directors Little X and Nzingha Stewart, Silence: In Search of Black Female Sexuality in America is "an interesting and gritty glimpse" (PBS) into the sexuality of black women. Written, produced, and directed by Mya Baker.



ABOUT THE CRUCIAL ARTS DOCUMENTARY FILM SERIES

The Crucial Arts Documentary Film Series was created for the purpose of presenting critical issues to the community via the artistry of today's film/video social commentators, our documentary filmmakers. Documentary films have a history of exposing underlying 'truths' that are usually eye-opening, and contrary to common belief. It is our goal to present alternative perspectives to these critical issues.



Our mission is to support, produce, promote and present performance and visual media that celebrate the diverse artists and artistry of people of color. Crucial Arts was incorporated in the state of New York as a Not-For-Profit corporation in 1999 and received its retroactive 501(c)(3) Tax Exempt Status from the Internal Revenue Service in 2000. Crucial Arts is a Registered Charity in New York and has a five member Board of Directors.



While our focus is video and film, our activities include, but are not limited to: theatre and film production, digital media and visual art exhibits, fiscal sponsorship, production management and consultation. We support Independent Filmmakers by promoting and hosting screenings of their work, as well as being a non-profit fiscal sponsor for their projects. We believe that independent filmmakers need more exposure, better distribution, and non-profit fiscal sponsors they can use for grants and fundraising.



Please join Crucial Arts at the Casa Frela Gallery for the return of “Silence: In Search of Black Female Sexuality in America” by Mya Baker, as it is sure to be a powerful, and thought provoking experience.



For further information about the documentary film series, or about Crucial Arts Productions, please visit our website at http://www.crucialarts.org or call 718-930-8748.



For further information about the Casa Frela Gallery, please visit http://www.casafrela.com or call the gallery at

212-722-8577.

