Free College Financial Aid Night to Help Parents With Tuition Increases

Glendale, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2009 -- If you thought all the negative news out there about the economy and our state budget was bad, now college bound parents have to pay an increased tuition costs for many California state schools.



Tuition at California State Universities will go up 20% this fall as part of a plan to close the system's $584-million budget deficit. Undergraduates will pay 32% more than they paid a year ago and more than double what they paid seven years ago. In addition to tuition increases, the system also plans to reduce its enrollment by 40,000 students which will evidently make it harder for students to get in.



Teachers at the colleges may need to take furlough days or even a cut in their pay. Some schools are considering cutting their staff in an effort to reduce their operating costs.



Speaker Sam Mikhail – college financial aid and planning expert will host a free community workshop on getting thousands of dollars for your child’s education will be held at the Glendale Central Library on Saturday August 8th at 10:15 AM and Thursday August 13th at 7:15 PM. The library is located at 222 East Harvard Street, Glendale, CA 91205. All parents of college-bound children are invited to attend, especially parents that have kids already in high school.



Admission is free to this workshop, but seating is limited to the first 60 individuals to register. Please call 888-282-8002 to register with a 24-hour recorded message line to reserve your seats. More information is found at www.collegeplanningaid.com



For further information contact: Sam Mikhail (818)531-0008

