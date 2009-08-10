Aion Guides Now Availabe at MMORPGEDGE

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2009 -- With the announcement of the official launch date of Aion Online by NC Soft, MMORPGEDGE has launched their own brand new Aion sub-site, http://mmorpgedge.com/categories/Aion-Guides/ . MMORPGEDGE aims to regularly continue updating their new Aion sub-site with up-to-date Aion information as the game progresses onwards. The site already covers class details and specifics. With an outlook for being one of the reliable sources of Aion content, the information posted at the new sub-site are recent facts pertaining to the game. Any serious Aion gamer can use the site as one of their sources throughout the time spent playing Aion Online.



The site include information in forms of guides. Already readers can start anticipating Aion leveling guides, class specific guides and guides for making Kinah in the game. The usefulness of each guide will depend on the level or expertise in Aion Online possessed by each reader. On a more concrete note, most of the guides include recommendations and strategies shared by the experienced Aion player. Thus, for tips and tricks any regular player should look out for and make use of, the site is a great place to refer to.



Developed by NC Soft and set for official release on 22 September 2009 in the US and 25 September 2009 in EU, Aion Online is one of the highly anticipated Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing game in the gaming community long before its release. Due the popularity found in Asia with the Asian servers, Aion Online is expected to launch with a bang in the West as well. The popularity of the game roots mainly from the unique features it offers. First off would be the ability for players to fly in the game, which promotes real time battle while in mid-air. The other unique feature is the Stigma system. This provides gamers with the ability to further differentiate their characters and find-tune them using skills called Stigma.



If you want to get well prepared for a fulfilling experience in the game, make sure to read up on the important game aspects and the things you should know posted at http://mmorpgedge.com/articles/65/1/Aion-Guide/Page1.html before engaging in Aerial combat. Be sure to check out the Aion guides available at MMORPGEDGE and prepare yourself for the game release in a few weeks time.

