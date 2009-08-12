Capability Company to Search for OMSI Direct Marketing Manager and Major Gift and Planned Giving Manager

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2009 -- The Oblate Missionary Society, Inc. has selected Capability Company, a Raleigh-based executive search consulting firm, to search for two new appointments - the Direct Marketing Manager and the Major Gift and Planned Giving Manager.



"We are very excited to partner once again with the Oblate Missionary Society, and to work with Gail Battle, the first candidate hired by the Oblates through Capability Company,” stated Sherry Heuser, president of Capability Company. “Her leadership has transformed the OMSI giving program, and finding the right people to fill these new roles will be essential to its ongoing success."



The Major Gift and Planned Giving Manager will lead, oversee and coordinate all activities pertaining to the identification, cultivation and solicitation of major gifts from individual and corporate donors including activities appropriate to generate, build and maintain strong, positive relationships with current and prospective donors to achieve fundraising goals. Detailed information about this position can be found in the position profile at http://capabilitycompany.com/web/posomsipgm.shtm.



The Direct Marketing Manager will lead, oversee and coordinate all activities pertaining to the identification, cultivation and solicitation of direct marketing fundraising opportunities from individual and corporate donors including activities appropriate to generate, build and maintain strong, positive relationships with current and prospective donors to achieve fundraising goals. Detailed information about this position can be found in the position profile at http://capabilitycompany.com/web/posomsidmm.shtm.



About The Oblate Missionary Society

The Oblate Missionary Society Inc. (OMSI) is a national fundraising organization supporting the works of the US Province of Missionary Oblates (USP). The mission of OMSI is to provide funds and increase awareness in support of the ministry goals of the Province. As ministry needs continue to grow, the USP has identified an increase on the reliance of active fundraising and outreach into communities as a high priority for the organization. OMSI has an annual budget of $50 million and receives support from individuals, planned giving and institutional giving. Today, over 4,000 Oblate priests and brothers work in 68 countries on every continent.



About Capability Company

Capability Company provides search services in partnership with nonprofit organizations to help them hire the best team members to fit their needs and fulfill the mission. To find out more about our services and to see how we can help you, visit http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call (919) 791-3700.

