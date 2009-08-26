Private Club Sales Offers Insider Deals on High-End Home Theater Systems

Abington, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2009 -- Private Club Sales™, a new concierge-style buying service from http://www.bestbuypcs.com, lets consumers buy a high-end home theater system, plasma TV, LCD TV, DLP projector, speakers or home theater electronics substantially below manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP).



"MSRP is a suggestion, not a law," said Scott Aemisegger, President, BestBuyPCS.com, a Nextag and PriceGrabber five-star trusted online reseller of home theater systems. "Private Club Sales is our unique program that lets customers get the best deals on the top home theater brands that are rarely discounted. These are the SAME products being sold by full-price retailers: Same model numbers. Same new products. Same new products warranty. The only difference is the savings on a new home theater system, which can be several hundred, even several thousand dollars."



According to Aemisegger, many high-end home theater manufacturers restrict online dealer’s ability to advertise discount prices on a website. As a result, many of the industry’s top brands are rarely sold online below MSRP. BestBuyPCS.com created the Private Club Sales program to help consumers get around this restriction.



Private Club Sales™ can be joined for free at http://www.BestBuyPCS.com/PrivateClubSales. Upon joining, customers can request deals on specific home theater products and the price they’d like to beat. BestBuyPCS reps then contact hundreds of authorized dealers and distributors to find the best deals on brands like Revel, Pioneer, Definitive Technologies, Denon, Onkyo, Sony, Triad, Sim2, projectiondesign, Marantz, Runco, and dozens of others.



Each week BestBuyPCS.com also sends an e-mail to all pre-registered Private Club Sales members with special insider pricing on 1080p LCD flat panels, plasmas, projectors, speakers, electronics and related accessories.



"Private Club Sales™ is a natural expansion of what we’ve already been doing for years at http://www.bestbuypcs.com,” concluded Aemisegger. “Our shopping experts do all the work to find great, unadvertised deals and our customers save hundreds, even thousands, of dollars on their home theater project.



About BestBuyP.C.S.: Founded in 1999, BestBuyP.C.S. is a leading on-line reseller of consumer and professional-grade electronics, specializing in high-end home theater and corporate presentation markets. The company has been consistently rated a “5-Star” trusted reseller from respected consumer authorities including ResellerRatings, PriceGrabber and NextTag.

