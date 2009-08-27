The Transition Companies Merges With RMA Consulting

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2009 -- The Transition Companies (“TTC”) is pleased to announce its merger with RMA Consulting, a boutique middle market M&A firm located in Denver, CO. According to Gene Sartin, CEO of The Transition Companies, “Michael Allen’s 20 years of investment banking and international M&A experience along with his reputation and exceptional ability to forge and maintain major client relationships was instrumental in the decision to merge the two firms”. In the position of Senior Managing Director, Mr. Allen will oversee the strategic growth of the firm and the expansion of the new Denver office and the Rocky Mountain region.



The Transition Companies, headquartered in Dallas, TX is a leading middle market Mergers & Acquisition (“M&A”) firm specializing in M&A, recapitalization’s, divestitures, corporate finance and turnaround consulting. The Transition Companies was founded in 1988 as a consulting and M&A firm called Succel Corporation. Succel originally provided turnaround consulting to increase the value of privately- held companies. The company built a strong reputation within the private equity arena and provided high level turnaround consulting for many portfolio companies and privately- held companies. In the mid 1990’s, Succel expanded into a full service M&A and consulting firm.



In mid 2008, The Transition Companies was formed through the merger of Succel and InterPrise M&A, LLC (“InterPrise”). InterPrise, founded in 1994 with 3 US offices and 1 European office, was an international middle market M&A firm that specialized in the sale of privately-held companies.



Mike Ryan, Executive Vice President of TTC stated “the merger of RMA Consulting was a natural fit for our strategic growth plans and helps position the company by broadening its reach into the Rocky Mountain region and beyond. Mike’s reputation, work ethic and vision will help lead us to the next phase of our growth”.



Mike Allen, founder of RMA Consulting stated “We are excited about the merger and the positioning of The Transition Companies. I have worked closely with Mr. Sartin over the last 10 years and I am very proud to be part of his team. Gene’s leadership is next to none and I look forward to being part of the most dynamic middle- market M&A firm in North America”.



RMA Consulting, founded by Mr. Allen in 2005, is a boutique M&A and consulting firm. RMA Consulting was directly involved in over 400 client engagements including M&A, recapitalizations, consulting and valuation opinions. Prior to forming RMA Consulting, Mr. Allen was Senior Managing Director of McGladrey Capital Markets, a subsidiary of H&R Block. Previously, Mr. Allen served as managing partner of DTF Management, a private equity group specializing in technology based companies. As an entrepreneur Mr. Allen founded and operated three companies in the consulting, distribution and technology sectors. Mr. Allen was CEO of Bitfield Technologies, LLC which was the parent company of Bitfield, OY based in Helsinki Finland. Bitfield was a leading developer of hardware and software for the videoconferencing market. Mr. Allen acquired and recapitalized the company implementing a complete turnaround and then sold it to a public European company.



With the merger of RMA Consulting, The Transition Companies now has offices in Texas, New Jersey/New York, California & Colorado.



