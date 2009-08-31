Sagemont School to Host Free College Planning Night For Students and Their Parents Local College Funding Experts to Give Financial Aid Tips for Forgotten Middle Class Families

Weston, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2009 -- The Sagemont School, a private school located in Broward County Florida, will host a series of private college planning nights exclusively for its college-bound parents and students.



“This promises to be a competitive year for admissions to the top colleges,” said Dr. Brent Goldman, Headmaster and President of The Sagemont School. “Last year’s Seniors had a fantastic record, getting into the most prestigious colleges in the country and we want to keep the momentum. That’s a testament to the excellent quality of our students and Mellesia Nelson, head of our college guidance department,” said Goldman.



“We’ll do anything we can to give our students an edge,” said Nelson. “But we go beyond merely advising the students. We help parents figure out how to pay for college, in this economy. For the second consecutive year, we’re inviting College Planning Specialists of Florida to speak about financial aid tips and strategies,” said Nelson.



“We’re pleased to have been invited back. And our information on how even middle class families can save $30,000 or more off the cost of college is even more timely this year compared to last,” said Andrew Lockwood, co-founder of Weston-based College Planning Specialists.



“Many ‘forgotten’ middle class families mistakenly believe that they won’t qualify for financial aid,” said Peter “College Pete” Ratzan, a former teacher and co-founder of College Planning Specialists. “So they needlessly rule out the more expensive, competitive colleges that carry a big ‘sticker price,’ when sometimes it could actually cost them less out of pocket to send their children there!” Ratzan said.



The dates of the private college planning meetings are available by contacting The Sagemont School directly.



About The Sagemont School:

The Sagemont School offers a college prep curriculum and operates two campuses in Weston, Fl. In Pre-K through Grade 5, The Sagemont School offers core concepts in a creative environment combined with weekly specials that include science, art, music, Spanish, swimming, PE and media and technology. From middle school through graduation, Sagemont students choose from a variety of regular, honors and AP course work. In addition, students share in a networked wireless laptop community and participate in a comprehensive guidance program for college entrance.



For more information on The Sagemont School, contact Dr. Brent Goldman, President at (954) 389-2454 ext, 305, or email bgoldman@sagemont.com.

The Sagemont School, Upper School Campus

2585 Glades Circle Weston, FL 33327

Phone 954-389-2454

http://www.sagemont.com



About College Planning Specialists of Florida:

Peter “College Pete” Ratzan, MBA and Andrew Lockwood, J.D. are co-founders of College Planning Specialists of Florida, a college funding and admissions consulting firm in Weston, Florida. College Pete and Andy conduct free college planning workshops for parents of college-bound teens struggling with how to pay for college: “How You Can Slash Your College Costs by $30,000 or More...Even if You’ve Been Told ‘You Won’t Qualify’ For Financial Aid.” They offer state-of –the art, discounted SAT, ACT and PSAT study courses on their new site, SmokeTheSAT.com.



For more information, visit http://www.LearnCollegeFunding.com, email info@collegeplanningadvice.com or call 954.659.1234 ext. 202.

