Unity Bank Announces Program to Reward Loyalty of Small Business Customers

Clinton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2009 -- Unity Bank, with offices spread over five New Jersey counties and Northampton County in Pennsylvania, has initiated a program that rewards its loyal business customers with a special suite of services and fast track processing of small business loan applications.



“Our Loyalty Business Savings Program is simply a reaffirmation of our bank’s ongoing commitment to the economic success of the communities we serve,” says James Hughes, President of Unity Bank. “Here, the age of genuine customer appreciation refuses to be replaced by an era of nickel and dime profiteering.”



Unity Bank as a mid-sized community institution with 16 branches has reasserted its leadership role in the area of critical business services and loans to help area businesses take advantage of every opportunity for growth. Even as other lending institutions are scaling back on business loans and services the Unity Loyalty Business Savings Program is giving Unity’s steadfast customers a leg up on the competition.



Founded in 1991, Unity Bank attributes most of its success on behalf of its business customers to a hands-on approach and community involvement on the grass roots level. “Our overriding objective is to strengthen our area’s economy one business at a time,” says James Hughes. “Our new loyalty program promises to help us do just that.”



Unity Bank began as First Community Bank in 1991 with two branches and thirty employees. It now employs over one hundred and sixty men and women in Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union and Warren counties in New Jersey, and Northampton County in Pennsylvania.



For more information about Unity Bank, call Rosemary Fellner at 800.618.BANK(2265), or visit http://www.unitybank.com.

