College Planning PhD, Inc. Proudly Announces the Addition of Rita Driscoll to Our Staff

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2009 -- College Planning PhD, Inc. would like to announce Rita Driscoll as our newest College Planner!! Rita brings with her an extensive financial backround to assist familes in maximizing their financial aid.



We would like to welcome Rita Driscoll to College Planning PhD, Inc.!



Rita has been trainning with College Planning PhD, Inc. for the last 3 months.



She brings with her an extensive financial backround, and will be an asset to our company. She will assist familes in maximizing their financial aid.



Rita has already met and is working with some of our familes. Good luck and welcome Rita!!!

