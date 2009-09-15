Home Owners May Need Help With A Florida Loan Modification

Pembroke Pines, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2009 -- Florida mortgage modification expert Marlon Baugh specializes in providing mortgage information to Florida residents that allows them to make informed decisions about their mortgage financing options and learn the insider secrets that can save them thousands of dollars over the life of their loan.



As a homeowner, can work directly with you lender to work out a Florida loan Modification on your own.



“However, when lenders contact homeowners that are behind on their payments, they have one thing in mine, which is "an attempt to collect a debt.” Now what does that mean? This means the lender will try to take as much money from the home owner as possible, so they can to keep the payments current, says Marlon Baugh, Florida Loan Modification Expert.”



Many home owners who attempt a Florida loan modification on their own, become frustrated and overwhelmed with the Florida loan modification process and give up, and the only recourse is Foreclosure, deed in lieu, or just walking away.



The sad truth is that many homeowners are uneducated enough to negotiate, or use the bank-backed debt collectors to “negotiate” a mutually beneficial Florida loan modification.



The other thing to keep in mind is that most lenders only give a home owner one chance per year to do a Florida loan modification, so if you don't feel up to the challenge, which including being left on hold for 30 - 60 minutes at a time to get hung up on, while on hold and after you faxed a document to them 10 times, they turn around and tell you they never received it. Then by all means give it a try, but if you don’t feel like going at this alone you can either try a non profit organization or a Florida Loan Modification Expert.



