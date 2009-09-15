InetServices Offers 40% Savings with Multi-Server Blowout

Natick, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2009 -- InetServices, a provider of dedicated servers and managed servers for small and medium businesses (SMBs), today announced the Multi-Server Blowout promotion which gives customers a 25% to 40% cost-saving with a switch to InetServices.



There's never been a better time to switch to InetServices as your hosting provider. In order to make the switch easier on your wallet, for a limited time we are offering amazing savings on two (2) multi-server bundles. The first package contains two 2x Quad-Core 5410 servers with 4GB RAM, 2x 250GB RAID1 hard drives, 20Mbps of dedicated bandwidth for only $495/mo. The other package is three Dual Xeon 2.8GHz servers, with 4GB RAM, 2x 250GB RAID1 hard drives, and 30Mbps of dedicated bandwidth for only $495/mo.



While we have seen our best growth in both servers and revenue so far this year, we understand that it is still a very tough economy for most small and medium size businesses." says Kevin Soendker, chief operating officer for InetServices. "Therefore, we have taken our two most requested server configurations and created a special promotion that will provide our new customers with significant savings. Our two 2x Quad-Core 5410 server bundle is now only $495 per month which is a savings of 40%. We have looked and we can not find any other hosting company offering this server bundle at or even close to the price of this promotion."



For more information on the Multi-Server Blowout, please visit Multi-Server Blowout Promotion. The Multi-Server Blowout offer will be available until September 30, 2009.



About InetServices:

InetServices is a fast growing hosting service provider which offers a full compliment of services including Dedicated Servers, Managed Servers, Managed Colocation, and much more. The company focus is small and mid-sized businesses that require high reliability, security, and 24 / 7 support, but don't have the budget of a large enterprise. InetServices offer a variety of web hosting, dedicated servers, and managed colocation packages to choose from with plenty of features and options designed around meeting your specific needs. For more information, visit http://www.inetservices.com or call 800-545-4194.



InetServices, LLC

Headquarters

841 Worcester Road #218

Natick, MA 01760



For more information, please visit http://www.inetservices.com.

