Laptop Repair of America Corp. Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA and Staten Island, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2009 -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, Laptop Repair of America Corp. (http://www.800tech.com) has enrolled with ControlScan, a leading Internet security company, to increase consumer confidence.



Laptop Repair of America Corp. will utilize ControlScan’s Verified Secure services to conduct regular scans of www.800tech.com for thousands of known vulnerabilities against a knowledge base which is updated every 12 hours to identify any potential vulnerability. ControlScan delivers timely reports with recommendations for security breach resolutions.



“It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity,” says Joan Herbig, chief executive officer, ControlScan. “Laptop Repair of America Corp. is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



The Verified Secure offerings (Security and Business Certification seals, PCI Compliance, SSL Certificates, Search Engine Submissions, Press Release Program, LIVECHAT and RatePointSM) have become the solution of choice for small- and medium-sized e-commerce businesses because it offers a comprehensive security and PCI compliance solution with a personal level of support at a great price.



About Laptop Repair of America Corp. (http://www.800tech.com)

800Tech.com is one of the INDUSTRY - LEADING service providers for Laptop Repair in US - done right, at the right price. We offer the absolute FASTEST REPAIR TURNAROUND TIME and HIGHLY ADVANCED REPAIR TACTICS! Whether you are in need of a simple dc jack replacement, an LCD repair or replacement or advanced laptop power repair our top-notch service experts are here to make it happen so that you are up and running again quickly!



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card industry PCI compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

