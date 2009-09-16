Transdiaspora Network, Inc. Enrolls with SBWire for Non-Profits Program

Green Bay, WI and Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2009 -- SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com), the online newswire for small to medium-sized businesses and organizations, today announced that Transdiaspora Network, Inc. (http://www.transdiasporanetwork.org) has enrolled in the SBWire for Non-Profits program.



The SBWire for Non-Profits program provides free press release distribution services and access to SBWire’s collection of online public relations tools and services to qualified non-profit organizations.



Transdiaspora Network will utilize SBWire’s press release distribution services to provide members of the media and individual subscribers with up-to-date information on Transdiaspora Network’s efforts to communicate culturally-oriented solutions to the next generation fighting HIV/AIDS and empowering at-risk youth to develop civic responsiveness within peripheral communities.



“It is our goal to help non-profit organizations spread the word about the positive efforts they are making,” said Daniel R. Jones, Managing Editor, SBWire. “SBWire is pleased to welcome Transdiaspora Network to the SBWire for Non-Profits program.”



Organizations interested in the SBWire for Non-Profits program are encouraged to apply for the program by visiting: http://www.sbwire.com/services/nonprofits



About Transdiaspora Network

Transdiaspora Network is an independent 501(c)(3) human capacity building non-profit organization conducting culturally-oriented HIV prevention and awareness activities in Brooklyn, New York. We communicate with at-risk youth, mainly of Caribbean descent, and empower them to develop their sense of personal responsibility in their relationship with the community.



Unlike other clinical HIV prevention endeavors, the organization's professional practice is substantiated in the process of cultural proficiency. Through dance mediation and storytelling dynamics, we innovatively engage youth in a different dialogue about prevention.



Communication plays an enormous role in our groundbreaking approach. Our youth gain multiple points of access to prevention not only through abstinence and the use of condoms, but also by building self-esteem, self-awareness, negotiation skills, teamwork, and community engagement, among others. For further information on Transdiaspora Network visit http://www.transdiasporanetwork.org.



About SBWire

Headquartered in Green Bay, WI, SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com) is a full-service online newswire designed with the unique needs of small to medium-sized businesses in mind. SBWire provides a powerful collection of news distribution, public relations, and media relations tools and services.



SBWire’s press release distribution service makes it easy for businesses and organizations to quickly and effectively distribution their news content to individual journalists, general and trade media outlets, financial audiences, Web sites, blogs, and individual subscribers around the world.



SBWire’s Hosted News Room service makes it easy for businesses and organizations to offer a full featured online news room web site designed to make it easy for journalists, consumers and investors to learn more about their organization, products, services and executives with an easy to navigate user interface. Hosted News Room sites are always up-to-date with information distributed via SBWire.



SBWire is trusted by over 9,000 businesses and organizations in over 100 different countries. For more information about SBWire and its services visit http://www.sbwire.com or call 1-888-4-SBWire (US) or 1-920-471-0140 (International).

