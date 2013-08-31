Yoga Rocks the Park and Yoga Six Offer North County San Diego a Day of Free Yoga & Live Music

Encinitas, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2013 --Yoga Rocks the Park, presented by Natural Fitness, a nationally-renowned weekly, outdoor live music, yoga and wellness celebration, is proud to announce that its San Diego event series will offer a free-of-charge day of yoga and live music in the park on Sunday, September 8, 2013, which will be presented by Yoga Six.



The September 8th event is part of a summer long series, celebrating it's first season in San Diego, with events held on Sundays mornings at Stagecoach Park, providing yoga and live music events for the whole family.



"We are thrilled with the success of our first year in San Diego where we have been welcoming 100 yogis and their families each Sunday to the park to celebrate our beautiful community through yoga and music," says Event Director, Traci Wallace. "We are so excited and grateful to be partnering with Yoga Six for our September 8th Finale' event to provide an atmosphere of community and well-being with even more people. It should be a really fun day for everyone!"



Yoga Rocks the Park was born out of one event that started in Denver, Colorado five years ago and has expanded it's presence into 15 cities across the U.S. including San Diego, St. Louis, San Francisco, Portland and Chicago, each event locally managed and supported by their local community as well as local and national sponsors.



Each weekly event includes a 75-minute, all-levels yoga class led by one of San Diego's top yoga instructors and favorite musicians. The event also includes Camp Yoga Rocks the Park, a kids’ yoga camp to complement adult classes, designed for children aged 3-10 hosted by Next Generation Yoga. The event, which would normally cost $12 in advance / $15 at the park, is free for all yogis and their friends and families on September 8th, thanks to a generous sponsorship by Yoga Six.



This free yoga class will be led by Yoga Six's own Katie Brauer, a world-renowned yoga teacher and inspirational speaker with music from Mental Physix, one of Southern California's top DJ duo's consisting of Crisanto Santa Ana (Santosha) & Dru Ali (Hyphen-Select).



"Yoga has bought so much value to my life, it's my personal mission to reach and share the gift of yoga with as many people as possible. I'm grateful to have landed in a studio like Yoga Six whose values align with my own. Yoga Six's commitment to making yoga accessible and supporting students in living an empowered life now inspires me. It's an honor to be a part of bringing community together outdoors to practice and experience yoga at Yoga Rocks the Park." - says Katie Brauer, Director of Yoga Programming at Yoga Six and the event's featured teacher.



Registration begins at 8:45 am and the all levels yoga class starts at 9:15 am. The kids yoga class starts and ends a few minutes before and after the adult class so parents can enjoy their full practice. Guests are invited to enjoy music and mingling in the wellness vendor village, before and after the yoga class until 11:30 am. For more information and to pre-register for the event, please visit http://www.yogarocksthepark.com/.



About Yoga Six

Yoga Six offers traditionally inspired, set-sequence hot flows, vinyasa yoga, specialty yoga classes, and fitness classes – at a variety of levels. True, beginner-friendly classes and programs support newer students in their yoga journey, and more advanced classes allow seasoned practitioners to deepen their respective practices. Additional offerings like Yoga Teacher Training, specialty workshops, and seasonal programs provide opportunities for continued education, and personal development. Clean, comfortable and modern, Yoga Six studios have multiple practice rooms, a lounge area, retail boutique and locker rooms with showers. Their goal is to provide a positive yoga experience for everyone who walks through the door. At present, Yoga Six has 4 studios in San Diego, one in St. Louis and several more locations in development.



About Yoga Rocks the Park

Yoga Rocks the Park is on a mission to bring as many people to the park to celebrate community, to play, to bring light to local causes, to meaningfully engage with national & local conscious companies, and to provide yogis with the opportunity to try new teachers and styles, to a live soundtrack by amazing musicians. Through their weekly summer event series, consisting yoga, live music and a wellness vendor village, they create a space for the whole family to experience all of the benefits that come from the simple act of being outside and practicing yoga in the presence of mother nature. They do this in parks throughout the U.S., each event locally managed and supported by their local community and local/national sponsors. http://www.yogarocksthepark.com/



About Camp Yoga Rocks the Park

Camp Yoga Rocks the Park is a fun, safe and interactive yoga camp that complements Yoga Rocks the Park, customized for children aged 3-10. Kids will enjoy yoga, led by well-qualified instructors who specialize in yoga for little ones, face-painting, hula hooping and other interactive and entertaining activities. The camp begins a few minutes before the event and ends a few minutes after the adult class so parents can participate in the full practice.http://yogarocksthepark.com/camp-yoga-rocks-kids-camp/



About Katie Brauer

Originally from Sydney Australia, Katie Brauer is an International Yoga Teacher, Inspirational Speaker and Director of Programming and Teacher Trainings for Yoga Six. Known for her progressive approach and inspirational teaching style, Katie inspires others to step into a life of choice, empowerment and conscious living, combining her knowledge in alternative modalities with her studies in Anatomy, Physiology and Functional Movement at University in Sydney, Australia. (A.C.P.E.) to offer a multidimensional experience. She shares her love of yoga and wellbeing on Gaiam TV, on stage at TEDX events, at Festivals nationwide and leads Retreats, Leadership Programs and Teacher Trainings around the world. Katie leads Teacher Trainings as well as workshops and works with an array of private clients from high profile Olympians, professional athletes, and celebrities to students in her weekly classes. In her ongoing involvement in the community Katie leads as and ambassador for Ritual Cleanse, Beyond Yoga, Toe Sox and Tiny Devotions. Katie is devoted to sharing yoga as a gateway for optimal balance and deeper life enquiry. Connect with Katie at a local class, abroad or at home. http://katiebrauer.com/



About Mental Physix

Mental Physix is a multi-talented, DJ duo from Southern California, consisting of Crisanto Santa Ana (Santosha) & Dru Ali (Hyphen-Select). They are on a mission to explore the fusion of music & yoga to create a divine union of healing, through self-realization and sound. You can catch these sonic shamans performing at various yoga studios, festivals & events through-out Southern California & beyond. They are also contributing DJ’s on www.yogi-tunes.com. Learn more at http://www.mentalphysix.com/



About Natural Fitness, Inc.

Natural Fitness gives the yoga and fitness communities thoughtfully designed tools with unparalleled performance and minimal environmental impact. Our products are simple, functional and environmentally friendly. Natural Fitness plants a tree for every product it sells and has done so since day one. Our inspiration comes from imagination, awesome brands, cool cities, amazing people and art. https://www.naturalfitnessinc.com/