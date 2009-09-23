Experts Bank on Community Institutions for Small to Mid-Sized Businesses

Clinton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2009 -- Big commercial banking institutions are a must for big business. According to most veterans of the banking industry, when a corporation has multiple out-of-state funds, asset-based inventory, and needs international lines of credit, an international commercial institution is just about the only banking partner they can team up with. Although not always gentle, these commercial giants are essential to keeping the wheels of big business in motion.



However, small and mid-sized businesses do much better at community banks, according to the watchdogs of commercial banking. One such community bank that fits this description is Unity Bank.



Unity Bank is a mid-sized community institution with 16 branches. It’s President, James Hughes, says Unity is representative of a regional bank in that its services are focused on helping area businesses grow and thrive. “As do many banks our size throughout the country, we provide a combination of critical business services and small business loans,” says Hughes. “Of course, we strive to do it better than most.”



Founded in 1991, Unity Bank has been designated a Preferred Lender by the Small Business Administration, based on its lending track record. It offers a one-stop suite of services to area business, and has set up what the bank calls its Small Business Capital Group to address the specific needs of their commercial customers. “We’re dedicated to helping local businesses stay healthy and maintain profitability,” says Hughes, “and that goes beyond everyday banking services. We develop personal relationships with our customers, and everything we do on their behalf takes into consideration the welfare of the community as a whole. That’s not the way the international banking institutions think. They’re just not built to operate that way.”



Each business customer at Unity Bank is assigned a Relationship Manager, as well as a loan officer, according to Hughes. “It’s their job to help our customers anticipate their banking needs by providing an outside perspective on how local trends and outside influences may affect their businesses.”



Unity Bank began as First Community Bank in 1991 with two branches and thirty employees. It now employs over one hundred and sixty men and women in Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union and Warren counties in New Jersey, and Northampton County in Pennsylvania.

