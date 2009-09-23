Elite Healthcare Launches Website With Dual Purpose

Hackensack, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2009 -- Elite Healthcare, Inc., a health care service firm headquartered in Hackensack, NJ, has launched a new Web site serving two purposes, according to Nechama Pessar, the co-founder and Director of Nursing.



"We’ve designed our Web site to share our vision for providing the finest home health care services in the state of New Jersey," says Pessar, "and at the same time, encourage truly exceptional registered nurses and CHHAs to join our team." A CHHA is a Certified Home Health Aide, most often assigned to the home of a client on a daily basis, making certain that person is safe, eats well, stays healthy, gets to appointments, and maintains his or her independence.



"We pride ourselves on sending compassionate professionals who meet our stringent hiring criteria into people's homes, always intent on providing personalized care," says Elite’s Director of Nursing. “Our goal is to keep the joy of life alive in the homes of every one of our clients, no matter how challenged with illness or disability they may be.”



A visit to Elite Healthcare’s website at www.elite-healthcare.com, gives credence to the importance Pessar puts on her personnel in terms of the firm’s reputation in the region. In conversation, as well, the subject always comes back to the training and the track record of her people. “We’re more than a smart recommendation as a licensed, accredited and insured provider of quality home care services in this state. We are among the finest in New Jersey because each member of our team is a respected professional with an outstanding reputation for service, trustworthiness and dependability, and each one has a deep respect for the sanctity of the home.”



Applicants seeking Registered Nurse positions with Elite Healthcare must be licensed in the state of New Jersey, and CHHA applicants must be certified and must pass a written and practical exam. According to Pessar, the screening process goes well beyond being credentialed, however.



Says Pessar, “One must truly care for our clients in order to work for us. You must not only have your finger on the pulse of each client's personal needs, you must become devoted in their well being.”



According to Pessar, the benefits of working for Elite Healthcare include a solid compensation package - including bonuses, recognition for performance excellence, and year-end appreciation parties. A direct deposit payroll program and a 401(k) plan are also available, as well as the opportunity for travel expense reimbursement, free PPD tests, and 12 hours of in-service per year.



Elite Healthcare, Inc. services are customized according to the needs of its clients. Basic care includes helping clients follow a daily dress and hygiene regimen, making certain medications are taken on time, and helping clients adhere to the rehabilitation plans laid out by their physicians and therapists. Elite personnel will also help plan and prepare meals, perform light housekeeping duties, and help clients get out of the house to shop and keep appointments.



In operation since 1997, Elite Healthcare Inc. is licensed by the state of New Jersey, and is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Home Care, Inc. (CAHC). The company has locations in Hackensack, Jersey City and Newark, New Jersey.

