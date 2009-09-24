FOTOBOX by Honestech Supports Win. 7 and Netbooks

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2009 -- Honestech, Inc. is announcing FOTOBOX™ which will support Windows™ 7.0, enables novice or professional users to create rich multimedia slideshows featuring Photographs, Video, background music and Narration. FOTOBOX features a USB device solution which supports the creation of multimedia slideshows from photos, videos, music, and narration.



FOTOBOX features a USB 2.0 interface, with an integrated memory card reader, and imbedded PC software within FLASH memory which automatically runs on a PC without software installation. Picture taken by Digital Cameras with a memory cards can be easily loaded to create slideshows by inserting memory card into the card reader slot.



With an easy to use photo editing tool, you can remove red eye from photos, crop images, and add effects. Users also have access to themed templates, transitions, and motion and title effects, to customize their slideshows which can be directly uploaded to Facebook or YouTube, or saved to CD, DVD, or your computer.



FOTOBOX’s unique design supports Netbooks by using FLASH memory with software embedded within the USB device that appears to the PC as an installed CD-ROM device and software. This is a great plus for most Netbooks that do not support CD or DVD-ROM drives.



Priced at $79.99, with availability in October of 2009, FOTOBOX offers both an Easy Mode and an Advanced Mode, and supports High-Definition MPEG Video with resolutions up to 1920 x 1080 and Standard TV resolution.



Retail versions of Honest Technology’s products are available at leading retailers and/or their web sites including; Fry’s Electronics, Costco, Sam’s Club, BJ’s, Target, Best Buy, Office Max, Office Depot, Amazon.com, JC Penney, most major e-tailors, and are available from the company’s web site at http://www.Honestech.com.



About Honestech, Inc.

Honest Technology Inc. is a premier supplier of digital video and audio communication and entertainment solutions. Founded in 1998, the company’s vision is to bring high-quality digital video and audio into users’ daily lives by transforming the way video and audio are captured, delivered and experienced.



For more information about Honestech please visit http://www.honestech.com.



