New Environmentally Conscience Salon Opens October 1st 2009, Carlsbad CA - TWIG Hair Lounge

Carlsbad, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2009 -- Located within Bressi Village in Carlsbad, TWIG is a retro-modern hair lounge. As an education based salon, we believe that there is always something more to learn. Each of our talented designers are committed to an extensive, continuing education. Our goal is to achieve a design that fits your lifestyle through understanding your regimen and expectations. Hair is an accessory that you wear everyday. You should love it. You will be amazed at the art our designers create.



TWIG designers are required to attend a minimum of four hours of education each month. We change our service menu seasonally to keep your hair design fresh. Our designers are trained to establish a regimen that compliments both your lifestyle and budget. We offer a tiered pricing structure (Silver thru Platinum), which allows great hair to be affordable for everyone.



From conception, TWIG culture has maintained emphasis on exceptional customer service. Every detail of our lounge is designed with your desires in mind.



dialog.. Our designers are experts in listening to you. Through a detailed discussion of past likes and dislikes, together we will establish a new style and define expectations.



care.. TWIG guarantees that you Love your hair not just while you are in the chair, but everyday until we see you next. Appropriate home care and maintenance are explained with every service.



health.. Beauty is defined by more than just what you see. We choose to only partner with companies who leave out the "ugly" ingredients. It is our responsibility to minimize our impact on Mother Earth.



Check us out at http://www.twighair.com or drop by, we are located at 2653 Gateway Road, Suite 104, Carlsbad, CA 92009. (760) 689-2663

