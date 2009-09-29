North Carolina Symphony Hires New VP for Audience Development

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2009 -- Capability Company is pleased to announce the addition of Pam O’Connor as the new Vice President for Audience Development for the North Carolina Symphony.



Ms. O’Connor has lived in Raleigh most of her life, and spent four years as director of public relations and marketing at PlayMakers Repertory Company in Chapel Hill. Currently a senior marketing specialist at Deltacom, Pam is a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill with a master’s degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science.



In her role as Vice President, Ms. O’Connor’s responsibilities will include season and single event sales, new audience acquisition, inbound and outbound sales, direct mail, advertising, group sales, e-commerce, volunteer engagement, communications, media relations, and public relations.



About the North Carolina Symphony

Founded in 1932, the North Carolina Symphony is a vital and honored component of North Carolina's cultural life and is the largest performing arts organization in the state. Its 175 performances annually are greeted with enthusiasm throughout the state in communities large and small, east and west, in concert halls, auditoriums, outdoor and other settings.



About Capability Company

Capability Company provides search services in partnership with nonprofit organizations to help them hire the best team members to fit their needs and fulfill the mission. To find out more about our services and to see how we can help you, visit http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call (919) 791-3700.

