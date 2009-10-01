The Transition Companies Opens a Canadian Office

Addison, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2009 -- The Transition Companies LLC (“TTC”) is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The opening of this office expands TTC’s foot print from a domestic nationwide mergers and acquisitions (“M&A”) firm to an international firm.



The Transition Companies’ Canadian office will offer M&A advisory services to Canadian business owners, M&A buyer sourcing and Business Optimization to Canadian companies that seek to improve performance now and the value of their company’s for a future sale.



Gene Sartin CEO and President of TTC pointed out “TTC is already an international firm working with buyers around the world seeking companies to acquire in the US. The office in Canada will also position TTC to help owners of Canadian companies get the life they want as they plan to exit their companies.”



Michael Ryan, Executive Vice President of TTC said “The office in Canada is a natural extension for us. In many vertical markets and in many M&A market strata, Canadian companies are historically the number one acquirers of US companies.”



The Transition Companies is the pre-eminent professional services firm providing complete exit and transition strategies for owners of privately- held companies seeking to maximize the proceeds from the sale of their companies or increase earnings or business enterprise value, prior to going to market.



Originally founded in 1988, The Transition Companies is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with major offices in New Jersey, California, Colorado and Florida as well as 15 sub offices throughout the US. TTC has over 100 Associates internationally.



Contact:

The Transition Companies

Richard D Parker, Executive Director

5080 Spectrum Drive, Suite 310W

Addison, Texas 75001

United States

Phone: 972-450-3100

http://www.TheTransitionCompanies.com

