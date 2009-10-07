Trilumen Licenses 3D Scanning Technology

Herndon, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2009 -- Trilumen LLC has entered into a licensing agreement with the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) for a unique 3D scanning technology. The technology is capable of creating a color-accurate 3D model and image of a small object with resolutions smaller than 5 microns. These models and images can be used for forensic analysis, reverse engineering and quality control.



Originally developed to address specific issues presented by historic cuneiform tablets, the 3D Scanning System acquires the shape, color and reflectance of items and compiles these characteristics into complete 3D objects. The system translates scanned objects into digital data that is capable of being saved, copied, shared and manipulated with suitable rendering software. With the resulting image, users can have unlimited access to the most rare, fragile, expensive and protected objects. They can specify any view direction and lighting condition to best analyze and appreciate the object.



Trilumen plans to commercialize and initially market the 3D scanning technology to the forensics and historic preservation markets. The company also sees opportunities to bring the technology to markets including medical, quality control and prototyping. The company is establishing a partnership agreement with Direct Dimensions, of Owings Mills, Maryland, world's leading authority on the application of geometric measurement technology.



Trilumen founder, Gerard Eldering said “We believe the scanning technology presents an exciting commercialization opportunity, and we are grateful for the support we have received from APL and TEDCO.” The management team received a TECHSTART Grant from TEDCO in 2008 and determined the APL scanner provided a compelling business opportunity.



