Scantronix's Document Scanning Servers Partners with Informatic Technologies

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2009 -- In an effort to market the entire spectrum of technological advancement in business, Scantronix document scanning company and Informatic technology solutions have formed a partnership.



Based in New York City, Scantronix is the leading electronic document services provider on the East coast. Founded in 1996 to provide document scanning for New York City’s premier hospitals and medical centers, Scantronix has since expanded the business to a wide variety of companies and organizations while offering increased options.



Among all of Scantronix’s services, the company’s document scanning, storage, destruction, and management are all key in the technological advancement of any business. By converting files, medical records, and forms into electronic documents, Scantronix provides efficient solutions for every office. At an affordable price with reliable service, Scantronix provides the best in technological innovation.



Because of the variety of services that Informatic Technologies, Inc. offers, a partnership with Scantronix is the perfect addition to the company’s technological solutions. Founded in New York City in 1996, Informatic has built an impressive reputation for itself in all of the areas that bring complex technology to progressive businesses. Concentrated on design, development, customization, implementation, and support, Informatic is focused on moving companies forward.



Informatic’s range of technology services include business process solutions, IT training solutions, systems integration, and custom software development based on leading technologies. With a focus on businesses offering financial services, Informatic creatively integrates the business process with information technology. Built on an excellent value system that emphasizes the relationship between client and employee, Informatic’s reliable and affordable services bring businesses into the future.



Together, Scantronix and Informatic will be able to provide exceptional service with an even wider range of options. Scantronix’s electronic document services are a crucial addition to Informatic’s technologically advanced solutions, offering an excellent specialization in the area of electronic file management. As the technology of the business industry quickly grows, Scantronix and Informatic play a crucial role in moving companies forward, creating quality and efficiency.

