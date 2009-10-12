Crucial Arts Productions, Incorporated Presents Its Monthly Documentary Film Series November 2009 Featured Selection The Axe In The Attic by Ed Pincus and Lucia Small.

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2009 -- The 2nd Installment Of A Thought Provoking Monthly Documentary Film Series Takes A Look At The Breakdown Of Trust Between The United States Government And Its Citizens, As Well As The Related Influence of Race, Class, And Gender With The Axe In The Attic by Ed Pincus and Lucia Small.



The Axe In The Attic will be screened on Friday, November 13th, 2009 at 7PM at the Dwyer Cultural Center. The filmmakers, Ed Pincus and Lucia Small, will join us for the screening and post-screening discussion. All Monthly Documentary Film Series Screenings are on Friday evenings at 7PM and are held at the Dwyer Cultural Center, located at 258 Saint Nicholas Avenue (entrance on W. 123rd Street), New York, NY 10027. Ticket Donation is $10 per person and light refreshments will be served at each screening. The next screening date is December 11, 2009.



ABOUT THE FILM



The Axe In The Attic

by Ed Pincus and Lucia Small (http://www.theaxeintheattic.com)



Six months after Hurricane Katrina, two filmmakers, drawn together by outrage, take a sixty-day road trip from New England to New Orleans. Along the way they meet evacuees and witness the loss, dignity, perseverance and humor of people who have become exiles in their own country. The breakdown of trust between a government and its citizens, the influence of race, class, and gender – as well as the ethics of documentary filmmaking itself – form the backdrop for this universal story of the search for home.



ABOUT THE CRUCIAL ARTS MONTHLY DOCUMENTARY FILM SERIES

The Crucial Arts Documentary Film Series was created for the purpose of presenting critical issues to the community via the artistry of today's film/video social commentators, our documentary filmmakers. Documentary films have a history of exposing underlying 'truths' that are usually eye-opening, and contrary to common belief. It is our goal to present alternative perspectives to these critical issues.



Our mission is to support, produce, promote and present performance and visual media that celebrate the diverse artists and artistry of people of color. Crucial Arts was incorporated in the state of New York as a Not-For-Profit corporation in 1999 and received its retroactive 501(c)(3) Tax Exempt Status from the Internal Revenue Service in 2000. Crucial Arts is a Registered Charity in the state of New York.



While our focus is video and film, our activities include, but are not limited to: theatre and film production, digital media and visual art exhibits, fiscal sponsorship, production management and consultation. We support Independent Filmmakers by promoting and hosting screenings of their work, as well as being a non-profit fiscal sponsor for their projects. We believe that independent filmmakers need more exposure, better distribution, and non-profit fiscal sponsors they can use for grants and fundraising.



Please join Crucial Arts at the Dwyer Cultural Center for the Harlem debut of the Monthly Documentary Film Series, as it is sure to be a powerful, and thought provoking experience.



For further information about the monthly documentary film series, or about Crucial Arts Productions, please visit our website at http://www.crucialarts.org or call 917-991-4760.



For further information about the Dwyer Cultural Center, please visit http://www.dwyercc.org or call 212-222-3060.

