UnitedLayer Announces IPv4/IPv6 Dual Backbone & 575+ Peering Sessions

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2009 -- UnitedLayer, LLC, a privately held company and Managed Colocation Services firm, reported over 575+ peering sessions and full IPv6 including a full Multicast enabled IP Backbone.



UnitedLayer, which maintains over 35,000 square feet of Turn-Key Datacenter ™ space in San Francisco, San Jose, Palo Alto, Los Angeles and Ashburn, VA, operates a carrier grade North American MPLS/IP/Multicast IP Backbone.



UnitedLayer connections, IPv4 and IPv6, are available from 1 Mbps to 40 Gbps in the following locations;



• SF1 Located at 200 Paul Ave., San Francisco, CA – (DRT facility)

• SF4 Located at Presidio Telecom, San Francisco, CA (Presidio Telecom)

• SF5 Located at 365 Main Street, San Francisco, CA (365Main Data Centers)

• PAIX Located at PAIX, Palo Alto, CA (Switch and Data)

• SJ1 Located at Equinix SV1, San Jose, CA (Equinix)

• SJ2 Located at 55 South Market, San Jose, CA (Coresite)

• LA1 Located at MMR 1 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA (Coresite)

• LA3 Located at Equinix LA1, Los Angeles, CA (Equinix)

• LA4 Located at 530 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA (UL Data Center)

• ASH1 Located at Equinix, Ashburn, VA (Equinix)



“UnitedLayer has over 575+ peering sessions, our goal is to achieve 1,000 peering sessions IPv4 and IPv6 by the end of 2009 though our network expansions into Europe and Asia” said Aaron Hughes, Chief Network Architect of UnitedLayer.



“UnitedLayer has achieved 575+ peering sessions while yielding annual growth rate of 500% with a 55% traffic peering ratio. These statics are a phenomenal achievement for a Tier II IP backbone.” said Arman Khalili, CEO of UnitedLayer.



About UnitedLayer.

UnitedLayer, LLC. is a premier North American Colocation and Internet infrastructure services firm. It offers IP transit, colocation, dedicated and managed servers in multiple datacenters strategically located throughout North America.



UnitedLayer is about Power, Cooling, Packets and People.



