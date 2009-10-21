Hilltop Home Executive Director Retires After 40 Years on Staff, New ED Appointed

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2009 -- Etherlene Pearce, Executive Director of Hilltop Home, has announced her plan to retire. She has devoted over 40 years of her life to the daily routine of loving and caring for the children of Hilltop Home, beginning in 1960 as a nurse and assuming the director role in 1976. Drawing her to Hilltop Home was the empathy she held for a niece with brain damage and the fact that no facilities existed to care for these children prior to the 1960s. She now looks forward to traveling and visiting family and friends.



Laura Victoria will assume the role as Executive Director in December. After earning her undergraduate degrees from the University of Miami, Ms. Victoria began her career in the non-profit sector, serving people with developmental disabilities. She later received a Master’s degree in Human Resources and a Certification in Nonprofit Management from Rollins College. She returned to the human services field, using her experience and education to create more sustainable and energetic non-profit organizations. Most recently, Laura served as the Assistant Director of Jewish Family Services of Greater Orlando, a social services agency.



“We are grateful for the impressive legacy Etherlene Pearce has created, and are excited about the new energy Laura Victoria brings” stated Sherry Heuser, President of Capability Company, the executive recruiting firm that conducted the search. “We are looking forward to seeing Hilltop Home's plans to build their new facility come to fruition in the near future.”



About Hilltop Home

Hilltop Home, the Wake County Specialized Residential Home for Children, Inc., is a private, nonprofit residential center that serves children ages birth through six years with severe developmental and medical disabilities. Hilltop Home is a comprehensive program designed to assist young children with multiple disabilities and medical fragility to reach their fullest potential.



About Capability Company

Capability Company provides search services in partnership with nonprofit organizations to help them hire the best team members to fit their needs and fulfill the mission. To find out more about our services and to see how we can help you, visit http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call (919) 791-3700.

