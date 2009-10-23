InetServices Unveils New Cloud Computing Offerings

Natick, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2009 -- InetServices, the leading provider of affordable high performance dedicated servers and managed dedicated servers today announced InetServices Cloud, a high performance, highly reliable and scalable Cloud Computing infrastructure for its customers. InetServices Cloud portfolio is supported by three core offerings: Virtual Machine Hosting, Virtual Private Data Centers, and Virtual Storage.



With the first phase release of InetServices Cloud, Virtual Machine Hosting offers vast savings over traditional dedicated servers without the limitation of resources. Without the worry of significant upfront hardware costs and the ability to instantly scale, cloud computing is changing the way businesses think about deploying their IT infrastructures. Starting as low as $99/month, customers can get enterprise-class hosting without the need of a physical server.



“Cloud computing offers many advantages to small businesses.” says Kevin Soendker, chief operating officer of InetServices. “First is the low cost of entry. The average customer will save around 40% of the cost for dedicated servers. Next, is the ability to instantly scale from a single CPU core to multiple load balanced virtual machines. Finally, with cloud computing virtual machines can be automatically moved in the event of a physical server failure. This is truly an enterprise-class environment but at a price that small businesses can afford.”



InetServices Cloud Virtual Machine Hosting offers the most performance at the lowest price on the market today. Customers can choose their virtual machine to be based on either VMWare ESX or Microsoft Hyper-V virtualization technology and is a heterogeneous environment, supporting both Windows and Linux.. All virtual machines can integrate with existing InetServices’ dedicated servers or managed dedicated servers providing a seamless hybrid environment. This hybrid dedicated server / cloud hosting solution makes for a truly powerful option which businesses should take advantage of whether its redundancy, scalability or cost savings.



About InetServices:

InetServices is the leading provider of affordable high performance dedicated servers, managed dedicated servers, and cloud computing. The company focus is small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that require high-performance, high-reliability, and 24 / 7 live customer support, but don't have the budget of a large enterprise. InetServices hosts more than 2,000 SMBs from over 52 countries worldwide. Backed by an enterprise-class network and a state-of-the-art SAS70 Type II certified data center, InetServices provides a competitive advantage necessary for businesses to compete. For more information, visit http://www.inetservices.com or call 800-545-4194.



